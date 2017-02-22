People Ain’t Isht: Grandmother Dies After Getting Knocked Out By Violent Goon At NYC Deli [Video]

Grandmother Dies As A Result Of Being Knocked Unconscious By Thug

A 69-year-old grandmother Eve Gentillon has died after being viciously knocked unconscious by a thug outside a NYC bodega according to NYPost.

The incident took place back in October of last year after the man fought with the cashier inside the store, then walked outside and attacked Gentillon.

At that time Richard “Kwasi” Springer was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, but his charges now include homicide due to Gentillon’s death.

Springer, who tried to pay $1 for a $3.50 can of Bud Light Lime Straw-Ber-Rita, then fled with a stolen can of beer, officials said. He has 10 prior arrests dating back to 2003, police said. The grandmother of two was on her way to meet up with other church congregants when she was assaulted.

We hope they give this piece of s#!t the chair.

Image via NYPD