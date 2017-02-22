Balllllin’! Magic Johnson Named President Of Basketball Operations For The Lakers

Today was an amazing day for me! Thank you to @JeanieBuss and the Buss Family! #LakeShow A post shared by Earvin "Magic" Johnson (@magicjohnson) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:11pm PST

Magic Johnson Is Running The Lake Show

Congratulations are in order for Magic Johnson, who was named president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday.

“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss said in a statement Tuesday. “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new general manager to work with Earvin and coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new general manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new general manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.”

In addition to Johnson’s new role — he’ll also be acting as General Manager until the trade deadline passes Friday, as longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak was let go. Jeanie’s brother Jim has also been removed from his role as executive vice president of basketball operations. Magic was brought in to work as an ownership adviser to assist Jeanie Buss just three weeks ago. It’s clear he’s made quite an impression.

I have high expectations for myself, this team and our organization. The @Lakers are about winning and I'll work hard to make that happen! #LakeShow A post shared by Earvin "Magic" Johnson (@magicjohnson) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:14pm PST

“It’s a dream come true to return to the Lakers as president of basketball operations working closely with Jeanie Buss and the Buss family,” said Johnson. “Since 1979, I’ve been a part of the Laker Nation and I’m passionate about this organization. I will do everything I can to build a winning culture on and off the court. We have a great coach in Luke Walton and good young players. We will work tirelessly to return our Los Angeles Lakers to NBA champions.”

Congratulations to him. Johnson currently is part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the WNBA Sparks, he also has five NBA championship rings of his own. Do you think this decision will help the Lakers return to greatness?

And in related Lakers news, Lou Williams trade to the Houston Rockets was announced last night.

Built some great relationships inside this organization. Love to my ex teammates and coaching staff. Good luck on the journey. I hope something I said during one of my rants stuck with some of the youngins. Peace #LouWillOut lol A post shared by Lou Williams (@louwillville) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

He’s leaving just as the Magic is getting started…