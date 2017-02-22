New King, Who Dis? Rihanna Surpasses Michael Jackson With Her 30th Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Song

Rihanna Marks Milestone Record For Billboard Hot 100 Charts

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up.

Billboard has announced that Robyn Rihanna Fenty has officially broken a tie she had with Michael Jackson (29) for #3 on list of most Top 10 Hot 100 singles of all time.

Her Anti ballad “Love on the Brain” is currently sitting at #8 on the list and puts her in some very, very, very elite company…

With “Love on the Brain,” Rihanna joins Madonna (38) and The Beatles (34) as the only acts with at least 30 Hot 100 top 10s all time.

To add a lil’ more context:

Notably, Rihanna sports the second-fastest accumulation of 30 Hot 100 top 10s (from an act’s first-ever week in the region to the first week in the tier with its 30th). Having first hit the top 10 with “Pon De Replay” on the July 16, 2005-dated chart, she needed 10 years, seven months and two weeks to tally 30 top 10s. Only The Beatles hit the landmark more quickly, from “I Want to Hold Your Hand” to “Something,” over a span of just five years, nine months and two weeks (Jan. 25, 1964-Nov. 8, 1969). While she’s the leader for the most Hot 100 top 10s, Madonna took 12 years, eight months and two weeks from her first top 10, “Borderline,” to her 30th, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” (June 16, 1984-March 1, 1997; thus, with the latest Hot 100 dated March 4, 2017, we last celebrated an act reaching 30 top 10 hits 20 years ago to the week).

Funny, we don't see Beyoncé mentioned anywhere. Interesting.

