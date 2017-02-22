Sweet Black Love: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay Buy Their First Home Together
Ne-Yo Buys A Home With New Wife Crystal Smith
Congratulations are in order for Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay. This week the pair revealed on Instagram that they just purchased their first home together in Los Angeles. How sweet is this video of Ne-Yo carrying Crystal over the threshold?
The couple also celebrated their first wedding anniversary this week. Seems like this year has flown by right?
Black love is a beautiful thing.
Crystal Renay relived some of her wedding memories.
I wasn't looking for you. When we met I was single and living life, happy….or so I thought. As it turns out I had no idea what happiness was, no clue what it truly meant to "live life." No, all that was revealed to me once I met you. GOD'S plan trumps your own plan every time. I knew you were sexy, beautiful, driven, anxious, just enough ratchet to level out the classy😂 But the things I discovered about you…your vulnerability, your passion, vision, your complex simplicity, your sadness, your joy, your triumph….these are the things that made me not just LOVE you–but NEED you. You are a lot to handle sometimes, we don't see eye to eye on many things and that's ok. That's human. The beauty is that you don't compromise who you are for me or anyone else and THAT is a trait you won't find in most people these days. We're still learning each other, we fall down, we fight, we yell…but we also kiss like life would end if we didn't, we laugh as if the joke was designed for us and us alone, we make love like we're trying to become one body😜🔥 You are the most difficult yet most fulfilling lesson I've ever volunteered to learn mainly because you challenge me to be more patient, more aware, and just overall better than I was. This love of ours is the epitome of what love is supposed to be, light and dark, up and down, sweet and sour, right and wrong but all in all REAL. And in this contrived world we're living in, raising kids in, the greatest gift anyone could give anyone else is the real them. I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. And Valentine's Day is one reoccurring day in a lifetime of me trying to daily show you. I love you EVERYDAY…..but to my amazing wife, partner in crime, partner in life…@itscrystalsmith ❤HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY❤ Now let's get to this island and get naked!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Ne-Yo’s Valentine’s Day message to Crystal was very personal and revealing
The couple’s son SJ (Shaffer Jr.) recently took his first steps
So sweet