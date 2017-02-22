Sweet Black Love: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay Buy Their First Home Together

We just bought our first house together! #MovingDay🙌🏽 A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Ne-Yo Buys A Home With New Wife Crystal Smith

Congratulations are in order for Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay. This week the pair revealed on Instagram that they just purchased their first home together in Los Angeles. How sweet is this video of Ne-Yo carrying Crystal over the threshold?

Been about you and I'm still about you! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY ZADDY! #2/20/16 #1YearDown #ForeverToGo #BlackLove🖤 A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:04am PST

The couple also celebrated their first wedding anniversary this week. Seems like this year has flown by right?

1 YEAR AGO TODAY we made it official. A year later we have a beautiful baby boy and a storybook life😍😍😍 1 down, eternity to go👴🏾💍👵🏼!!! May this happily ever after last forever…and ever after. I LOVE YOU @itscrystalsmith HAPPY 1 YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY 🤵🏾👰🏽❤❤ A post shared by NE-YO (@neyo) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:49am PST

Black love is a beautiful thing.

Hit the flip for more photos from the couple, including pictures from their “Valeversary” trip to Hawaii.

Instagram