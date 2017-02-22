Stick Talk: Future Confirms Whether Or Not He Lost A $10 Million Lawsuit To Rocko

Future Responds To Rumors He Lost A Lawsuit To Rocko

Remember when we told you that rumors were running rampant that Future lost a whopping $10 million lawsuit to his ex-friend Rocko?

Well after news dropped that Future would allegedly be coughing up 50% of his tour revenue and ALL of his album royalties to the A1 Recordings head, Future decided to set the record straight.

During an #AskFuture Q&A, a fan asked him flat out if he was dropping a new project for the second time in two weeks to pay off Rocko, and Future quickly shut them down.

“No way in the f*** am I doing this for him,” said Future. S*** gon’ get took care of. When niggas go broke they do dumb s***. Ion’t know what’s going on. We making hits, we making history. N*** wanna be a part of history you gotta do something to tag along—tag along n***s.”

Rocko himself also denied rumors that he was victorious in court.

