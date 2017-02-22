Relentless Political Analyst Bae Shuts Down Trump Bootlicker’s Bigotry Defense [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Anglea Rye Shuts Down Trump Supporting Talking Head
Got eeeeeeeemmmmmm!
You already know how it’s ’bout to go down when you see Angela Rye introduced on a CNN panel (or any other panel for that matter).
Rye got rollin’ recently when a Donald Trump toe-sucker tried to defend the Cheeto-in-Chief by arguing that The Donald has been a paragon of virtue in fighting against racists and bigots.
Yeah. Press play below to witness a well-deserved undressing.
Isn’t she lovely? Isn’t she wonderful?
Image via YouTube