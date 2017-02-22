Pay Your Bills! Ivanka Trump Jewelry Biz Hit With Lien Over Failure To Pay Taxes

Ivanka Trump Has Been Hit With A Tax Lien

Ivanka Trump is getting bad news left and right. Along with numerous retailers dropping her line, it’s now been revealed that her company Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry was hit with a New York State tax lien on Jauary 26th.

DailyMail.com obtained legal documents showing the brand is accused of failing to pay over $5,000 in taxes. The company, officially listed as Madison Avenue Diamonds LLC, is located in Trump Tower.

Ivanka’s jewelry business sells merchandise priced between $1,000 and $20,000. Trump’s eldest daughter had reportedly taken leave from her business in order to advise her father, but is still listed as chief executive officer of her companies in Florida and New York.

It’s not the only legal trouble that Ivanka’s brand has faced. In March 2016, the New York Supreme Court ordered Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry to pay $3,059,590 to KGK Jewelry LLC in a breach of contract dispute. Trump’s brand was supposed to make several payments for jewelry KGK delivered but they argued that because KGK was one day late in returning certain computer design files and the jewelry was ‘of substandard quality,’ they were not obligated to make further payments. The courts disagreed.

It’s been nearly a month since the New York state tax warrant was filed against Ivanka’s jewelry brand but it remains active.

What’s the problem? $5,000 should be chump change to a Trump. Oh we forgot. They don’t like to pay taxes.

Instagram/WENN