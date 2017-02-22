Congratulations, Carter: Jay Z Will Become The First Rapper Enshrined Into The Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame

Jay Z Will Be The First Rapper Inducted Into Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame

One-take Hov is real at this rappin’. We’ve known that for a long time, but now the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame has awaken to this realization and made the Blue Ivy’s daddy the very first rapper to be inducted into their chambers.

Congratulations to @S_C_, the first rapper to be inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall Of Fame. #SHOF2017 pic.twitter.com/SUpistREN5 — TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) February 22, 2017

So sayeth the folks at Billboard:

The 2017 inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday morning, with hip-hop icon Jay Z and one-man hit factory Max Martin leading a class that also includes Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and three members of Chicago. With his induction, Jay Z becomes the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall. The 21-time Grammy winner “was in a space where, even though he’s had more pop albums than anyone else, because he did it through rap,” it took longer for traditional voters to consider him, said Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers, who announced the inductees on CBS This Morning. “It’s massive. He has changed the way that we listen to music. He’s changed the way that we have fun.”

Congrats to Mr. Carter. He’s written some pretty good ones in his day.

