BlackGirlMagic: Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Jasmine Janai Is Talented As Hell And Fine AF, Get To Know Her

Jasmine Janai Might Just Be The Next Big Think You Never Heard Of

We f**ked around and stumbled upon Jasmine Janai’s Instagram page, took a quick look-see, and decided we should probably put you guys on.

I'd hit one of you with a bus before I ever part with my guitar 😂 just kidding …BUT it's my baby and love him. #Bad #Uproxx A post shared by Jas (@jasminejanai_) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

The singer/songwriter is a native of Phoenix, Arizona, but she’s been spending her time in Atlanta over the past year and a half and it appears to be paying dividends.

Peep her video for “Good Lovin”.

