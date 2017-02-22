#BlackGirlMagic: Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Jasmine Janai Is Talented As Hell And Fine AF, Get To Know Her
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8
Jasmine Janai Might Just Be The Next Big Think You Never Heard Of
We f**ked around and stumbled upon Jasmine Janai’s Instagram page, took a quick look-see, and decided we should probably put you guys on.
The singer/songwriter is a native of Phoenix, Arizona, but she’s been spending her time in Atlanta over the past year and a half and it appears to be paying dividends.
Peep her video for “Good Lovin”.
Flip it over few more times to see more of Jasmine.
