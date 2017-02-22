#BlackGirlMagic: Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Jasmine Janai Is Talented As Hell And Fine AF, Get To Know Her

- By Bossip Staff
Jasmine Janai Might Just Be The Next Big Think You Never Heard Of

We f**ked around and stumbled upon Jasmine Janai’s Instagram page, took a quick look-see, and decided we should probably put you guys on.

The singer/songwriter is a native of Phoenix, Arizona, but she’s been spending her time in Atlanta over the past year and a half and it appears to be paying dividends.

Peep her video for “Good Lovin”.

Images via Instagram

Searching for Arizona…..

A post shared by Jas (@jasminejanai_) on

☀️🐙| @theolubrand #OLU

A post shared by Jas (@jasminejanai_) on

You ain't got to lie Craig…

A post shared by Jas (@jasminejanai_) on

….. wait for it

A post shared by Jas (@jasminejanai_) on

A post shared by Jas (@jasminejanai_) on

