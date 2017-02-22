1 Monkey Don’t Stop No Show: Migos The Stage Following Fade

Drai’s Live Show Continues Despite Hip-Hop Beef Between Migos And Sean Kingston

If you needed any evidence that rap trio Migos were completely UNBOTHERED following their catch fade with Sean Kingston in Vegas — here it is. The group made their debut at Vegas hotspot Drai’s for a live show as part of the official Agenda tradeshow afterparty.

The guys look pretty cool calm and collected right? Wonder if twelve ever got a chance to ask them those questions… If we had to guess we’d say that was a no go. Woo Woo Woo Wooo!

Check out more photos from the show below:

SplashNews