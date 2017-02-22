Black History: Congressman John Lewis Meets With The Nation’s First Black Sorority At Georgia State Capitol

A lil positivity…

Congressman John Lewis Speaks At “AKA Day At The Capitol”

During Black History month, members of the nation’s first black sorority stormed the Georgia State Capitol for a crucial cause.

A multitude of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members used a “Pink Boots on the Ground” theme under the leadership of South Atlantic Regional Director Mrs. Sharon Brown Harriott, to beckon the attention of elected officials on issues important to constituents during “AKA Day At The Capitol.”

In particular, the members encouraged the officials to resist the repeals of benefits of the Affordable Health Care, access to quality and equitable education and attacks against human rights and social justice.

Congressman John Lewis was also in attendance to speak to sorority members and encouraged them to “get into a good trouble” and follow the lead he and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. set forth during the civil rights movement.

Also on hand was sorority member/Atlanta television broadcast journalist Monica Pearson who posed with members of Rho Zeta Omega chapter, the chapter who had the largest number of members in attendance…

and Governor Nathan Deal.

