The BeyHive Vs. Chilli

You may remember when a TLC stan tweeted Chilli a list of trends and “sayings” that should stay in 2013 (“Bey, B & Queen B”), her co-signing it and the BeyHive dragging her straight to Hell by her silky baby hairs in yet another unforgettable episode of “BeyHive vs. Everybody.”

Hit the flip for a flashback to the hilariously petty Chilli dragging.