#BlackTwitterClassics: The Curious Case Of Don Lemon’s Struggly Boosie Fade

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 22

don-lemon-haircut

Black Twitter Vs. Don Lemon’s Boosie Fade

Super top-flight cornball brother Don Lemon was feeling Blacker than usual and posted a pic of himself with a struggly flat-top Boosie fade that fueled hilarious chaos across the internet for HOURS. Why he did this, we STILL don’t know, but the never-ending slander fest was CLASSIC.

framel

Hit the flip for a flashback to the hilariously petty Don Lemon roasting.

top

candyrain

eastside

ricky-1

cooper

nino

    Continue Slideshow

    framel

    motown

    boots

    desus

    roni

    bigbutt

    sal

    don

    janet

    friend

    juice

    kissinggame

    romeo

    backcut

    lonely

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819202122
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus