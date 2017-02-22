Will You Be Watching??? Demi Moore Joins The Cast Of ‘Empire’



Will you be watching???

Demi Moore Joins “Empire’s” Cast

Well, this is interesting. A critically acclaimed actress is joining the already star-studded cast of “Empire.” Fox has announced that Demi Moore is joining the Lee Daniels program as a “take-charge nurse with a mysterious past” and will make her debut in the season 3 finale.

She’ll then be brought back as a recurring character in Season 4.

Demi’s announcement comes after Hollywood heavyweights like Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and Nia Long already joined the cast.

This also comes after Demi’s daughter Rumer Willis was cast on the show. She recently posted a picture on set with her castmate Serayah McNeill.

Prior to joining the Fox program, Demi made headlines when she walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in this getup.

Are you still watching “Empire”??? Do YOU think Demi’s a good addition to the show’s cast?