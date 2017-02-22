Coward Killer: Man Suspected Of Killing T-Pain’s Niece Found Dead From Apparent Suicide

Suspected Killer Of T-Pain’s Niece Found Dead In Florida Woods

Last summer we reported on the sad and violent stabbing death of T-Pain’s niece Javona Glover.

Today, we get word via NYDailyNews, that the man who was thought to be responsible for Javona demise was found dead in the Florida woods.

Law enforcement officials came across the body of Tavon Jackson, 25, in the woods Tuesday during an unrelated search in the area for a separate case, the Tallahassee Police Department revealed in a statement. The department’s Violent Crimes and Forensic Units have launched an investigation, but police officials say Jackson’s death appeared to be a suicide. They noted the investigation remains in the early stages.

According to the TallahasseeDemocrat, Jackson was Glover’s ex-boyfriend.

It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t able to be brought to justice before he took his life, but at least he’s dead.

R.I.P. Javona Glover. Prayers up for T-Pain and his family.

Image via Instagram