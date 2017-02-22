Crusty Georgia Man Arrested For Assaulting His Mother With A Pork Chop

In random ridiculousness news…

Man Arrested For Assaulting Mom With Pork Chop

An Athens, Georgia man is making national headlines for his bizarre behavior.

According to OnlineAthens Tery Bernard Ball Jr. became so upset that his 60-year-old mother didn’t get him cigarettes that he threw a pork chop at her before assaulting her further.

Police were called to his home Monday after his mom called the police to report that her son not only assaulted her with swine, but pushed her and head-butted her.

Luckily for the mom, Ball’s father was on hand to de-escalate the situation and he jumped on his son and held him down on the kitchen floor until the police arrived, according to OnlineAthens.

This is far from crusty Terry’s first run-in with the law, he’s currently on 12 months on probation and has more than a dozen State and Superior Court cases dating to 2008.

Get your life together Terry!