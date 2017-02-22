Celebrity Seeds: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy Golden

Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Nick Cannon Reveals His Son’s Birth

Breakdown averted! Nick Cannon’s been having a round couple weeks but he finally got the good news he’s been waiting for. Nick’s beauty queen ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell gave birth to their son Golden “Sagon” Cannon on Tuesday, February 21.

Nick announced the news to the world on Wednesday in an Instagram post that read:

Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness

Welcome to Earth Son!

Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened

Looks like Nick has put aside his turban for the occasion and gone back to a good ol’ fashioned durag.

Exciting news right? Mariah didn’t seem that thrilled to learn the news a few months ago but do you think she’s come around by now? We’re sure Dem Babies are excited to have a little sibling in their lives.

