A Few Reflections From The First Love & Hip Hop New York Reunion

I never claim to be too educated or mature to indulge in ratchet reality TV — the foolery actually keeps my life sane by reminding me what not to do in certain situations — but last night pettiness was at an all-time high along with too many knuck if you buck attitudes. Although Remy Ma and Papoose’s recap about the tragic loss of their child was inspirational and hopefully restored faith in women who are facing similar circumstances, everyone else reminded me these people are not just entertainers who flash across our screens for a paycheck. These are people with deep-seated issues that need to be addressed and resolved within themselves. Kudos to Remy and Pap, but the rest of last night’s cast has got to do better! Here are all the moments that were interesting, but painfully difficult to watch.

Being Mary Jane Ep. 6: Lee Truitt Meet The Pattersons And Fights (Literally) For Love

On last week’s episode of Being Mary Jane, we caught up with Niecy in Atlanta as a whole wave of drama surrounded her. On this week’s episode, “Getting Home,” Mary Jane finally heads back to Atlanta, even if it’s just for work. While there, she gets a surprise visit from Lee, shaded by former rivals and a wake-up call about just how serious her relationship is. Check out what happened on the newest episode:

Don’t Come For Carmelo Anthony On Social Media, He Will Roast You

Carmelo Anthony is on pins and needles these days, and an unlucky fan found this out.

Carmelo Anthony has been playing some of the worst basketball of his life during one most strenuous NBA seasons he’s had to play though. With rumors of being traded and the rest of the drama surrounding the New York Knicks taking a toll on him, Anthony is liable to snap at any moment, and that moment finally came.

‘Melo posted one of his obligatory workout pics when one fan tried coming for him. ‘Melo called him out accordingly.

Yes, Carmelo just called somebody an “onion bagel face ass.”

‘Melo has since deleted the post because it may have been bad for his image.

