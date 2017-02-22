Ain’t Over: Future Threatens ‘Con Artist’ Rocko Over Their $10 Million Lawsuit Beef

Rut roh…

Future Threatens Rocko Over Their Lawsuit

Just when thought things were getting better between two ex-ATL trap friends, things have apparently gone off the rails.

Future is apparently (and rightfully) steaming mad that his former friend Rocko is still pursuing legal action against him. As previously reported Fewt denied reports that he was dropping a new project for the second time in two weeks to pay off Rocko.

This comes after rumors ran wild, that Rocko was victorious against him in court and slam dunked a $10 million lawsuit that gave him 50% of Future’s tour revenue and ALL of his album royalties.

“No way in the f*** am I doing this for him,” said Future. S*** gon’ get took care of. When niggas go broke they do dumb s***. Ion’t know what’s going on. We making hits, we making history. N*** wanna be a part of history you gotta do something to tag along—tag along n***s.”

#MaskOff #Future responds to rumors that he lost a $10 million lawsuit to #Rocko. Will you be listening to his new album on Friday? A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:11am PST

After Rocko tried to bury the hatchet with a post about him “genuinely supporting” Future despite the lawsuit…

Future then went on a mini-rant against the A1 Recordings head.

“U post it cause I’m the s** n***…on gang tho! U gone die fake n***. […] U a con artist!”

Now was that really smart, Future? This could def come back to bite him if someone thinks he’s publicly threatening people on Instagram.

What do YOU think about the Future Rocko beef???



