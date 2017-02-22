Ain’t Over: Future Threatens ‘Con Artist’ Rocko Over Their $10 Million Lawsuit Beef
Future Threatens Rocko Over Their Lawsuit
Just when thought things were getting better between two ex-ATL trap friends, things have apparently gone off the rails.
Future is apparently (and rightfully) steaming mad that his former friend Rocko is still pursuing legal action against him. As previously reported Fewt denied reports that he was dropping a new project for the second time in two weeks to pay off Rocko.
This comes after rumors ran wild, that Rocko was victorious against him in court and slam dunked a $10 million lawsuit that gave him 50% of Future’s tour revenue and ALL of his album royalties.
“No way in the f*** am I doing this for him,” said Future. S*** gon’ get took care of. When niggas go broke they do dumb s***. Ion’t know what’s going on. We making hits, we making history. N*** wanna be a part of history you gotta do something to tag along—tag along n***s.”
After Rocko tried to bury the hatchet with a post about him “genuinely supporting” Future despite the lawsuit…
TRUTH BE TOLD I'VE ALWAYS BELIEVED IN LIL BRO THAT'S WHY I SIGNED HIM.. WHEN I POST HIS STUFF ON MY PAGE IT'S OUT OF GENUINE SUPPORT! NO FUNNY SHIT I DON'T EVEN ROCK LIKE THAT.. FUTURE & I COULD'VE SAT DOWN LIKE MEN AND SETTLED THIS EASILY AGES AGO. NOT SURE WHAT HIS REASONS WERE BUT I RESPECT IT.. ONLY REASON IT'S EVEN A LAWSUIT IN PLACE IS BECAUSE HE SAID LET THE LAWYERS HANDLE IT.. I'M NOT OUT HERE TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ANYONE. ALL I WANT IS MY PERCENTAGE WE AGREED UPON., NOTHING MORE NOTHING LESS! I UNDERSTAND HE FEELS A WAY HELL I WOULD TOO IF I WAS SUED.. I'M NOT MAD AT HIM FOR BEING MAD AT ME.. IF IT'S EVER A TIME WHEN HE WANTS TO SIT DOWN LIKE A MAN I'M WIT IT! BUT ON SUM REAL SHIT HOMIE WORKS HARD & IS VERY TALENTED AND DESERVES ALL OF HIS SUCCESS! I WILL ALWAYS SUPPORT MY BOY REGARDLESS! PRE-ORDER HIS ALBUM! — DA DON
Future then went on a mini-rant against the A1 Recordings head.
“U post it cause I’m the s** n***…on gang tho! U gone die fake n***. […] U a con artist!”
Now was that really smart, Future? This could def come back to bite him if someone thinks he’s publicly threatening people on Instagram.
What do YOU think about the Future Rocko beef???
Rocko initially found Future’s denial about losing the lawsuit funny.
Wonder if he’s still laughing now…
