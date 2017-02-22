Exclusive: Quincy Brown Talks “STAR” Character Derek, Activism And On-Screen Love With Ryan Destiny

Quincy Brown Talks About His Role On Fox’s “STAR”

It’s been pretty amazing to watch Quincy Brown grow up in the spotlight. As the oldest son of Kim Porter (and Al B. Sure) Quincy was pretty much raised by Diddy — so it’s no wonder that he followed his famous parents into showbusiness. We’ve been enjoying watching him on “Star”

He’s definitely a talented kid. Derek is a lot more grounded and mature than Quincy’s character in ‘DOPE’ but anyone who saw that film knows it was a role that really helped make the movie what it was.

Fans of “STAR” are loving the chemistry between Quincy and his onscreen love interest Alex, played by Ryan Destiny. Do you think they’d make a good couple or is it better that they keep things professional?

Looks like Quincy was at Bash’s birthday party with the twins this weekend too! Y’all know he’s BFFs with Amber Rose.