Not Trump’s America: Passengers Cheer As Racist Man Is Booted From United Flight [VIDEO]

Passengers Aboard United Flight Cheer As Racist Man Is Removed, Proving America Is Great

This story is a great one. This weekend passengers aboard United flight 1118 from Chicago to Houston were recorded cheering as a racist man was asked to gather his things and leave. According to KHOU reports, the man was overheard twice asking a Pakistani couple in traditional dress whether their bags were carrying bombs. Several passengers complained to flight attendants and it wasn’t long before the man and the young woman traveling with him were asked to gather their things and get off the flight. As you can see from the video the racist man continued to spew hatred as he left the plane. Passengers yelled back “This is not Trump’s America!” and “Goodbye racist!”

Another passenger reported that the same man had harassed her and her boyfriend, who is of Indian descent:

“The person ahead us turned around and asked where my boyfriend was from; my boyfriend said it’s none of your business,” she said. “At that point he said all illegals and all foreigners and need to leave the country.”

Damn shame that having a bigot for a President has given so many other hateful people grounds to believe they can spew hatred and bully and intimidate strangers wherever they go.

Kudos for United Airlines — we may have to start flying y’all more often.