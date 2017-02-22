Which Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star Is Riding The Stevie J Bus Now That Faith Is Out Of The Picture?
Stevie J Rebounds With Fellow Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star
Viewers of ‘Leave It To Stevie’ this season saw firsthand the rise and fall of Stevie’s romantic relationship with his longtime friend Faith Evans.
As expected, Stevie couldn’t help himself from Stevie-ing, and it cost him the budding relationship.
But you know the Love & Hip Hop lothario keeps one (or two) on his arm at all times, and he’s already bouncing back with one of his fellow Atlanta cast members. Stevie confirmed that he’s been spending extra time with one of the women on the cast — and it’s looking quite a bit more than friendly.
So who is it?
Stevie J seems to fallen back into old
dysfunctional patterns with his one again, off again, court orders filed again boo Joseline. Things have been BEYOND Rocky for these two over the last year, but as it turns out… Bonnie Bella’s parental units were able to work things out after all.
And JUST in time for the new season to kick off in a couple weeks!
Looks like Joseline was ready to spread the news earlier in the week, posting the same shot back on Monday.
Do you think there’s even a slight chance that things will go well this time around?? Let’s all hope so — for Bonnie’s sake, at least.
