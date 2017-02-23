Darius McCrary’s Wife Accuses Him Of Abuse, Says He Dangled Their Toddler Over A Pot Of Boiling Water

Darius McCrary’s Wife Files Restraining Order Citing Abuse

Darius McCrary, best known as “Eddie Winslow” from 90’s sitcom ‘Family Matters,’ is facig some serious allegations from his wife.

Former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner has filed a restraining order against her husbad Darius, alleging several extreme incidents of domestic abuse and violent outbursts against not only her, but their 16-month-old daughter Zoey.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Tammy says that Darius has a drug and alcohol problem and routinely comes home inebriated and violent.

The documents detail several incidents in which Darius allegedly terrorized his family, but one in particular stands out in which he threatened his own child with bodily harm. Tammy says that Darius frequently spanks their daughter and straps her arms down during meals to force her to eat. But on once incident, he actually held the baby over a pot of boiling hot water and said that he wished he had never had the child.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came apparently came on February 10th, when Darius allegedly returned home in a fury and tossed picture frames and various other items around the house, narrowly missing Zoey, and struck Tammy in the head with his forearm.

Yikes. Needless to say, Darius now has to stay 100 yards away from Tammy, and his visitation with their daughter is on pause while a judge looks everything over. Tammy also says that she’s filing for divorce ASAP.

Hit the flip to see what Darius has to say about the allegations…

Instagram/Splash