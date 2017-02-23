Sean Kingston And The Fresh Knot On His Forehead Say He Didn’t Get Jumped At All

Sean Kingston Denies Getting Jumped By Migos In Vegas

Despite multiple eyewitness reports, footage of Kingston getting questioned by cops, and general hilarious believability of the tale…Sean Kingston vehemently denies that he got his eye dotted at a Vegas trade show by the Migos.

Sean took to social media to show the pristine condition his smooth baby face…ignoring what appeared to be a knot on his forehead as noticed by MANY commenters. But hey, if the fight didn’t happen it just didn’t happen — so he says.

#SeanKingston says he's still standing A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Of course, since Sean “didn’t get jumped” the Migos can’t get arrested or charged for this imaginary incident.

Unfortunately, the gunshot that Sean Kingston’s friend fired was very real, and HE’s the one on the line to serve time over this jumping that never occurred.

According to TMZ, Sean’s friend, 28-year-old Moises Johnson, was taken in by police for firing off that shot in the air. He ended up getting booked on 3 felony counts for pointing the gun at 3 amigos people, in addition to felony possession of a firearm without a permit.

WELP. Hopefully, he feels it was worth it to be the only one facing any repercussions over whatever prompted all this silly isht.