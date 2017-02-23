He’s Good: Watch As Girlfriend Uses Her Boot To Keep A Thirsty Bird Off Her Boo [Video]

Caption this video A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

This snippet has been making the rounds on social media, and judging from the comment section, it seems like this is the same move a lot of you ladies would have made. We aren’t sure exactly what kind of weird charity auction this was or why orange pants up here made a beeline for a man with a woman blatantly draped over him…but we do know homegirl CLEARLY wasn’t here for it.

She may have made the right move too, since the look in her man’s eyes suggest he was fighting temptation with all his might as he locked eyes with the auction goods…

Instagram