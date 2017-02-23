U.O.E.N.O. Rocko Responds To Future’s ‘Con Artist’ Claims

Ex-friend files…

Rocko Responds To Future’s Rant

Rocko and Future’s $10 million lawsuit beef is far from over, and the person who initially tried to be the bigger man in the situation is taking shots.

As previously reported, after he confirmed that he didn’t win a lawsuit that awarded him 50% of Future’s tour revenue and ALL of his album royalties, Rocko posted a picture of Future’s album and encouraged fans to support it. According to Rocko there’s no bad blood between him and Hendrix, and he simply wanted to get paid.

That clearly pissed off Future however, because he responded with a rant accusing Rocko of being a con artist and noted that the “fake n***’s gone die.”

“U post it cause I’m the s** n***…on gang tho! U gone die fake n***. […] U a con artist!”

Now Rocko’s pettily clapped back with THIS throwback video of him, Future and Gucci Mane. In it Rocko gives “camera shy” Future some shine.

The pettiness continues.

