Rihanna Named Harvard University’s ‘Humanitarian Of The Year’

Rihanna Named “Humanitarian Of The Year”

Do-gooder Rihanna is getting some much-needed praise for her philanthropic efforts. The Clara Lionel Foundation founder has just been named Harvard University’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year.

According to E! News, Neuroscience professor S. Allen Counter, director of the Harvard Foundation, released a statement on Rih Rih’s philanthropic efforts.

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” he said Wednesday. “She has also created the Clara Lionel Foundation Scholarship for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

In 2016 Rihanna announced a global scholarship program through the Clara Lionel Foundation which will award scholarships to international and U.S. students going to college in the U.S.

The songstress will be given the prestigious Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at the Sanders Theatre on Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. ET.

Previous Humanitarian of the Year honorees include Arthur Ashe, Ruby Dee, James Earl Jones, Tommy Hilfiger and Lionel Richie.

