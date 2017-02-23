Darius McCrary Fires Back At Wife Over Domestic Abuse Claims “She’s A Failed Gold-Digger Baller”

Darius McCrary Rebuts Wife’s Claim That He’s A Domestic Abuser

Yesterday we reported the explosive news that Darius “Eddie Winslow” McCrary’s wife obtained a restraining order against him for allegedly abusing her and their baby girl.

Today, Darius (via his lawyer) has fired back at Tammy Brawner, rebutting the claims that he’s a dark-skinned Chris Brown according to TMZ.

McCrary’s attorney Glen T. Jonas tells TMZ, Brawner “is no victim … she is a predator motivated by a desperate desire to extort money out of Mr. McCrary while trying to create an advantage in an impending divorce and custody battle.”

Tammy is a former Harlem Globetrotter who was reportedly fired and hasn’t quite bounced back. Let Darius and his legal beagle tell it, she’s just using him to stay afloat:

McCrary’s attorney says Darius “is a loving, devoted and dedicated father. [Tammy’s] allegations are such obvious and outlandish lies … we are all dumber for having read them.” The scorching response to Brawner’s allegations included a deep dig at her career — “Having floundered after being fired by the Globetrotters she apparently will say anything for a bit of media attention and a glimpse of the spotlight.”

So, was she a gold-digger before Darius jumped the broom with her, or is she a gold-digger now because she’s putting him on blast?

Ed- Darius must remain 100 yards away from both wife and child until a March hearing.

Image via Instagram