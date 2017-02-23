Karrueche’s Neighbor Confirms Whether Or Not Chris Brown Put Hands On Her
KayCola Reveals She Overheard Chris Brown Abusing Karrueche
While many Chris Brown fans have been divided over the news that his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran filed for a restraining order earlier this week due to fears he would act on his plans to kill her, Tran has the support of at least one person, her neighbor, singer KayCola who took to Twitter to defend her.
Kay claims that she overheard Karrueche’s screams countless times and even called the police on Breezy herself, pretty much to no avail. She also blasted fans of Brown, too caught up in their love for him to acknowledge even the possibility of wrongdoing on his part.
Kay also revealed she’d had her own run-ins with Brown due to his rude behavior.
Unfortunately, Kay was harrassed by a number of trolls after speaking out for Tran. But she says that she wasn’t deterred by the backlash.
What do you think about Karrueche’s neighbor speaking out? Does this give her added credibility?
