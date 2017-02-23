Karrueche’s Neighbor Confirms Whether Or Not Chris Brown Put Hands On Her

KayCola Reveals She Overheard Chris Brown Abusing Karrueche

While many Chris Brown fans have been divided over the news that his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran filed for a restraining order earlier this week due to fears he would act on his plans to kill her, Tran has the support of at least one person, her neighbor, singer KayCola who took to Twitter to defend her.

Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police: — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because i am also a victim of domestic violence — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Kay claims that she overheard Karrueche’s screams countless times and even called the police on Breezy herself, pretty much to no avail. She also blasted fans of Brown, too caught up in their love for him to acknowledge even the possibility of wrongdoing on his part.

Some of y'all are so delusional defending this man! It's sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y'all — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I never spoke up, cause I didn't feel it was my place but hearing y'all say she's lying I can't just sit by and watch this — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Kay also revealed she’d had her own run-ins with Brown due to his rude behavior.

Unfortunately, Kay was harrassed by a number of trolls after speaking out for Tran. But she says that she wasn’t deterred by the backlash.

I'm a mother, I've been through a lot, trolls on the Internet will never stop me from speaking out on justice and the truth. — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I don't regret sticking up for Karrueche or telling the truth. Whatever comes with it. I stand for what's right at all times — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Y'all wonder why celebs get away with so much, because of weirdos like u putting them on a pedestal letting them get away with this crap — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

If you're really a Chris Brown fan u would want him to get help, not make excuses for everything he does. That's real love. — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Who ever think any1 who speaks out on domestic violence rape abuse or molestation 2 get famous is delusional — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 22, 2017

There are a MILLION ways to get famous. You have to be dumb to think ppl use social issues to get famous — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 22, 2017

What do you think about Karrueche’s neighbor speaking out? Does this give her added credibility?

