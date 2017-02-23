Transition Of Power: Trump Revokes Transgender Bathroom Guidelines Set Forth By Barack Obama

Donald Trump Rescinds Federal Guidelines To Protect Transgender Bathroom Choice

The Orange FANTA-in-Chief has spent a majority of his first month in office undoing a lot of the good work that former POTUS Barack Obama did to create a better America.

Yesterday, the burnt sienna blowhard revoked the controversial initiative that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice according to Reuters.

Trump, a Republican who took office last month, rescinded those guidelines, even though they had been put on hold by a federal judge, arguing that states and public schools should have the authority to make their own decisions without federal interference. The Justice and Education departments will continue to study the legal issues involved, according to the new, superseding guidance that will be sent to public schools. About 200 people gathered in front of the White House to protest against Trump’s action, waving rainbow flags and chanting: “No hate, no fear, trans students are welcome here.”

Previously, Trump boasted that he would be a champion for LGTBQ rights, but now, eh, not so much.

“Revoking the guidance shows that the president’s promise to protect LGBT rights was just empty rhetoric,” James Esseks, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT project, said in a statement.

Slowly but surely those who voted for Trump will realize that a majority of what he says is “empty rhetoric”. Especially when it comes to civil rights, social justice, and uniting the people of this country.

