Bad & Bootjee: #BootBae BLOCKED A Thirsty Man-Stealer From Her Boo & Shattered The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
boots1

Queen #BootBae Is Shattering The internet

Another day, another internet-breaking bae. This time, it’s everyone’s favorite new graduate of Blac Chyna’s School for the Extraordinarily Petty #BootBae who BLOCKED a thirsty man-stealer from her boo with a swift kung fu boot block that sent Twitter into a hilariously messy tizzy.

allthebaes

Hit the flip for a front row seat to the hilariously petty #BootBae saga.

bootlook1

bootlook

getstarted

dontknowyou

    assassin

    cookieboot

    The thirsty man-stealer speaks…

    explanation

    PLOT TWIST.

    didntlooklike

    didntlooklike2

    notseeingit

    approachman

    inmentions

    snappedinhalf

    And now, a word from #BootBae…

    bootbaespeaks

    boots

    You’re welcome.

    allthebaes

    nobae

