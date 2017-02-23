What Bitter Baby Mama? Erika D Tells The Truth About Her & Samantha’s ‘Plot’ Against Yandy



Rumor control…



Erika D Responds To Rumors She And Samantha Plotted Against Yandy

One of Mendeecees’ baby mamas gave an unfiltered interview on what really went down between her and his “wife.”

Erika D who Mendeecees tried to ether from jail during the Love & Hip Hop reunion, was a recent guest on the “2 Queens From Queens” podcast with hosts Shaniqua Tompkins, the mother of 50 Cent’s estranged son, and Liza Morales who has two kids with her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

And while there, Erika told the truth about those messy taped conversations between her and Mendeecees’ other baby mama Samantha that leaked. As previously reported Yandy Smith heard from a woman named Koko who alleged that the ladies were crafting a “bitter baby mama plot” against her to ruin her relationship.

“I have recorded conversations,” said KoKo. “This girl Erika would literally sit on the phone and try to come up with ways to sabotage you. Like ‘Operation Yandy.'”

According to Erika however, the plot story is a lie and KoKo betrayed Samantha by leaking the convos to Yandy. Furthermore, everything that was said was the truth.On the taped conversation for the “bitter baby mama plot”:

“It was foul, if it wasn’t for that tape, they wouldn’t have had a storyline against me. You can’t find no dirt on me, you can’t find nothing to say I’mmma slide. […] Samantha and I were having conversations—it’s an open conversation wit the person you’re on the phone with. So you’re unfiltered. This is what it is. Samantha is not the one who put the tapes out, Yandy put the tapes out. She got ’em from KoKo. For all I know Yandy sent KoKo in from the jump. Samantha was having conversations with me, she recorded every convo that came through on her phone. she sent them to KoKo believing she was this publicist, this person who was gonna help her do whatever. They had some kinda falling out, Koko sent the tapes to Yandy. There’s plenty of things in there that would’ve really made Yandy look bad. You never heard those things played. Yandy played what she wanted to play, there was never anything in there about plotting against her. There was the truth in there about things we know. […] Honestly, if they would’ve played what I said about Yandy I wouldn’t have cared. I wouldn’t have gave a good damn because it was the absolute truth.

On rumors the tapes exposed cheating: