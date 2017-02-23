Fetty Wap And Crew Accused Of Trashing Puerto Rican Vacay Crib With Blunts And Skripper Drawls

Fetty Wap’s Crew Accused Of Trashing Puerto Rican Vacation Home

Fetty Wap is accused of causing $50K in damages to the Puerto Rican home he and friends rented last July. According to Page Six reports, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Jones rented the $2.1 milli crib to the Zoo crew, but when the doctor returned he found the crib littered with blunts and “stripper lingerie” and even found holes in the walls and damage to golf carts on the property.

Jones is set to star in the new BET/Centric show “We Are the Joneses” premiering April 22, and the damage set production back several weeks. Fortunately Fetty’s $40,000 insurance policy covered most of the costs but insiders say Jones had to sue to get Fetty to pay the remaining $5K to finish the fix.

Is it just us or does this sounds like a regular day at the office for anyone working with rappers??? You rented your home to a bunch of rappers who call themselves “Zoo Boys”. Did you really expect to come home to a pristine crib?

At least y’all know Fetty pays his bills riiiight?