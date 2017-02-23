Family Is Family: Mariah Carey Responds To Nick Cannon’s Baby News
Mariah Carey wasn’t exactly over the moon when she learned Nick Cannon was expecting a third child, but it appears the singer put her diva reputation to the side after getting the news of baby Golden’s arrival.
According to E!News:
“Nick told both of his other kids about the baby and that they will have a new sibling,” a source tells us.
“Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him. They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children.”
“Fine terms” sounds real… cordial at best right? Do y’all really think Mariah gives AF about Nick having a new baby? LOL @ her changing #DemBabies to #DemKids. They are getting big as hell. Do you think Nick will continue to have more kids? Good thing Roc and Roe’s mommy is paid — they won’t have to worry about splitting Dad’s fortune with siblings since her money is so long.
Speaking of long money… Mariah’s in Dubai. Aye!