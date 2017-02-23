Jesus Mocks: L.A. Sculptor Erects Solid Gold Kanye West Statue A Block Away From Oscar Awards

A Golden Sculpture Of Kanye West Set Up Near Oscar Awards Venue

The Oscars are Sunday night and a “provocative” Los Angeles street artist known as Plastic Jesus has erected a golden statue of Kanye West entitled “False Idol” just a block away from where the festivities will take place.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Polyurethane deity about the he message he so desperately wants to convey:

“He’s a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him. Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him,” explains the photojournalist turned artist, who cites West’s controversial statements, recent breakdown and hospitalization as reasons for his public fall from grace. “We’ve seen it before with people like Britney Spears or Lindsay Lohan. The same people who put him into a God-like place are the same yapping at his heels for a piece of flesh when something happens.” Plastic Jesus admits that he’s “an admirer” of Kanye both musically and creatively. “The piece is intended to be as critical of us as consumers and the media as it is of Kanye himself. We’ve created this idol from somebody who is clearly talented,” he says.

He goes on to say:

“I would say the message is this: By all means, treat and respect these people are artists, but don’t make them into gods — because we crucify our gods,” he declares.

How original…

Image via Twitter