Cassie Has Been Setting That Bawdy Out On Instagram In Case You Haven’t Been Paying Attention

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 19

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-21-12-am

Cassie’s Best IG Pics

Cassie is one of the baddest women in the game, ever since she came on the scene a decade or so ago. Since then she’s made a few bodily changes and has been fine as hell the hole time. Lately she’s been putting her body out on IG more and more. No wonder Diddy has her like this…

Diddy Cassie

So let’s take a moment to pay respects to one of the best baddie bodies in the game. She deserves it. Just because.

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-33-33-am

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-29-59-am

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-29-44-am

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-29-33-am

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-28-51-am

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-28-25-am

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-27-58-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-27-51-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-27-43-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-24-42-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-24-32-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-24-20-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-21-46-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-21-12-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-21-05-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-14-17-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-09-48-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-10-09-17-am

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus