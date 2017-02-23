Cassie Has Been Setting That Bawdy Out On Instagram In Case You Haven’t Been Paying Attention
- By Bossip Staff
Cassie’s Best IG Pics
Cassie is one of the baddest women in the game, ever since she came on the scene a decade or so ago. Since then she’s made a few bodily changes and has been fine as hell the hole time. Lately she’s been putting her body out on IG more and more. No wonder Diddy has her like this…
So let’s take a moment to pay respects to one of the best baddie bodies in the game. She deserves it. Just because.