Trappin’: Newly Single Blac Chyna Puts That Post Baby Bawwwdy On Blizzy

Simplicity A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:18am PST

Blac Chyna Gives Fans A Peek At Her Bare Body On Instagram

If y’all thought breaking up with Rob Kardashian would turn Blac Chyna into a shy wallflower, you thought wrong. The mom of two posted up a series of photos last night wearing absolutely nothing but tastefully covering up with a fluffy pillow. You liiiiiike?

Angela A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:26am PST

Chyna got a little cheeky, giving fans just a glimpse of the goods. Do you think she’s trying to show Rob what he’s missing or hoping to snag a new suitor?

🎀 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

One thing is for sure, she’s done a great job of shedding that baby weight. Hit the flip to find out what Chyna says was one of her methods for dropping the pounds.