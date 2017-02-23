Trappin’: Newly Single Blac Chyna Puts That Post Baby Bawwwdy On Blizzy

- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna Gives Fans A Peek At Her Bare Body On Instagram

If y’all thought breaking up with Rob Kardashian would turn Blac Chyna into a shy wallflower, you thought wrong. The mom of two posted up a series of photos last night wearing absolutely nothing but tastefully covering up with a fluffy pillow. You liiiiiike?

Chyna got a little cheeky, giving fans just a glimpse of the goods. Do you think she’s trying to show Rob what he’s missing or hoping to snag a new suitor?

One thing is for sure, she’s done a great job of shedding that baby weight. Hit the flip to find out what Chyna says was one of her methods for dropping the pounds.

Chyna looks great in this skintight bodysuit and corset BUT we’re not so sure about her professing to drinking laxative tea throughout her pregnancy. Is that really safe?

Squad ❤️

Chyna kept the getup on for the All Def Digital awards where she posed for photos with BFF Amber Rose, India Love and Gloria Govan

Bad & Boujee ~ Hanging With My Babies 😘😘 #AllDefDigital

