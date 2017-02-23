Trappin’: Newly Single Blac Chyna Puts That Post Baby Bawwwdy On Blizzy
Blac Chyna Gives Fans A Peek At Her Bare Body On Instagram
If y’all thought breaking up with Rob Kardashian would turn Blac Chyna into a shy wallflower, you thought wrong. The mom of two posted up a series of photos last night wearing absolutely nothing but tastefully covering up with a fluffy pillow. You liiiiiike?
Chyna got a little cheeky, giving fans just a glimpse of the goods. Do you think she’s trying to show Rob what he’s missing or hoping to snag a new suitor?
One thing is for sure, she’s done a great job of shedding that baby weight. Hit the flip to find out what Chyna says was one of her methods for dropping the pounds.
About to head out! Enjoying my @teamiblends skinny tea right now. Seriously obsessed with this tea! I drank it all throughout my pregnancy with Dream and now I'm doing the full 30 day detox. It's my magic tea to get rid of bloat quick 😕! And it actually tastes delicious, have any of you tried it yet?? If so, Let me know how you like it! 😁 use my code CHYNA15 to get 15% off 👙💋 #thankyouteami #teamiblends
Chyna looks great in this skintight bodysuit and corset BUT we’re not so sure about her professing to drinking laxative tea throughout her pregnancy. Is that really safe?
Chyna kept the getup on for the All Def Digital awards where she posed for photos with BFF Amber Rose, India Love and Gloria Govan