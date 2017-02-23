Kandi Claps Back At Porsha’s ‘Hypocritical’ Lesbihonest Claims–But What Does Phaedra Think????

Put on blast!

Kandi Speaks On Her Porsha Feud, Phaedra Chimes In

Kandi and Porsha’s messy lesbihonest loving beef is faaar from over. As previously reported the RHOA stars got into a messy showdown during Sunday’s episode where Kandi alleged that Porsha tongue kissed her in a club and offered to “eat her p***y till she came.”

Kandi: “You talking bout I had a seven-year relationship with some woman…” Porsha: “That’s one of the facts.” Kandi: “That’s not a fact, what is a fact is that you told me you wanted to eat my motherf*** p***y!” Porsha: “Did I eat your rotten p***y?!”

Porsha however fired back with claims that Kandi had a 7-year-relationship with a woman, and added that her husband Todd cheats under the alias “Marvin.”

Now Kandi’s taken to her Bravo blog to set “hypocritical” Porsha straight (no pun) over the allegations.

According to Kandi, Porsha should be more upfront about her past with women. “Don’t go around throwing shade at someone because they’ve done the same thing.”

Furthermore, no one would even believe that her recognizable husband Todd Tucker is a man named Marvin.

“I was irritated with her. She used lies to deflect the truth and anger me. Porsha is a hypocrite and a liar. Bottom line is if you’re a woman that has hooked up with a girl before, don’t go around throwing “shade” at someone because they’ve done the same thing. I’m very transparent. I’m married. I love my husband. I’m not in the closet. I don’t have a sex dungeon. I’ve never had a seven year relationship with a woman. Porsha still hasn’t sent me the name or number of whoever this anonymous woman is. My husband doesn’t tell people his name is “Marvin” to cheat. (People recognize him on the streets before they do me, so who would believe him if he had?)”

Kandi also pointed out that next week Porsha will admit to kissing her while drunk. Remember when we told you a RHOA preview was released backing up that claim?

“As far as her trying to say that I was lying about her kissing me because she doesn’t like “teapots”…on the preview for next week, she’s saying that we kissed but she was drunk and we should just “blame it on the Henny.” I guess it’s safe to say she does like teapots! Sip on that…”

Things get even messier when Kandi tells the others what went down between her and Porsha! 👀 #SneakPeek #RHOA A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

BLOOP!



Phaedra Parks whose been reaaaaal quiet while her “Frick” Porsha gets dragged is finally speaking out;



Hit the flip.