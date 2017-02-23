The Bol Meek Mill Helps Rescue A Cat That Had Its Head Stuck In A Jawn [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Meek Mill Snapchats The Rescue Of A Cat Who Had It’s Head Stuck In Can
“Just yank it. He a cat. He know whassup.” –Meek Mill
Robert Williams stepped away from his rapper persona briefly the other night when he saw that there was a scared animal in need.
Apparently Meek was driving when he came across a cat who had its head stuck in a tin can.
He posted the discovery along with the rescue on his Snapchat.
Awww, bless his heart. Who knew Rihmeek had such a big heart. Drake probably would have been too busy texting his ex while driving to even notice the poor lil’ cat.
Image via Twitter/Instagram