The Bol Meek Mill Helps Rescue A Cat That Had Its Head Stuck In A Jawn [Video]

Meek Mill Helps Rescue A Cat That Had Its Head Stuck In A Jawn [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Meek Mill Snapchats The Rescue Of A Cat Who Had It’s Head Stuck In Can

“Just yank it. He a cat. He know whassup.” –Meek Mill

Robert Williams stepped away from his rapper persona briefly the other night when he saw that there was a scared animal in need.

Apparently Meek was driving when he came across a cat who had its head stuck in a tin can.

He posted the discovery along with the rescue on his Snapchat.

Awww, bless his heart. Who knew Rihmeek had such a big heart. Drake probably would have been too busy texting his ex while driving to even notice the poor lil’ cat.

Comments

