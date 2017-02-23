Not All Heroes Wear Capes: This Video Of A Man Snatching Confederate Flag Is All Over The ‘Net

Activist Yanks Confederate Flag

You don’t mess with black folks in South Carolina. First there was Bree Newsome who took down the confederate flag in front of the state capital. And now thee’s Muhiyidin Moye who is a Black Lives Matter activist in Charleston. He wasn’t having any of that confederate flag sh*t, so he leaped over police tape and yanked the hell out of this dude’s flag.

No, not all heroes wear capes and this dude is definitely a hero in real life. So let’s take a look at the pics and videos of his efforts and send the guy an edible arrangements or something.