Who Is My R&B Singer Daddy?

- By Bossip Staff
In celebrity seed news…

Guess The Celebrity Parent

A certain R&B crooner is showing off his beautiful 1-month-old baby girl. This singer is from a midwestern based 90s R&B group known for always being on the verge of what’s next.

Her dad, who’s newly married, is SO excited about her birth that he couldn’t help but show her off on Instagram.
Little Rory is the singer’s first child with his wifey.

Do YOU know the father of this sweet little girl?

Hit the flip.

It’s RL from Next!

The singer and his beautiful lady Lena Huggs are the proud parents of Rory Lane who was born just 1-month ago.

A month ago today my baby @ourrorystory was born. Thank you Lord for a beautiful & healthy blessing.

A post shared by RL [TAP THIS 👆🏿] (@justrl) on

The couple wed last year in an opulent ceremony…

and they’ve been spreading their baby joy with an @OurRoryStory Instagram account filled with pictures of their girl.

How cute is little Rory Lane???

Auntie @guccicharron came to visit @ourrorystory for her birthday. Just think Rory will be a month in 2 days!!

A post shared by RL [TAP THIS 👆🏿] (@justrl) on

More Rory, RL and Lena on the flip.

💕 @justRL @OurRoryStory | My eveRything

A post shared by Lena Danielle (@lenahuggs) on

