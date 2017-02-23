24 People Arrested As Over 300 Gather To Protest Shady Anaheim Police Officer

Dozens Arrested In Anaheim Protests Over Off-Duty Officer

It’s getting ugly out there. We already told you about the off-duty Anaheim police officer caught on camera bullying a bunch of kids before firing a shot in their direction – but were you aware that over 300 people gathered to protest the officer’s actions Wednesday night?

According to Los Angeles Times reports the protests began in the same West Anaheim neighborhood where the off duty officer lives but soon spread to major streets. Those who gathered were heard chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “Whose streets? Our streets,” as they marched.

Anaheim police ordered the crowd at Euclid Street and Palais Road to disperse at around 10.pm. but approximately 100 people remained in the area. Police advanced toward the protestors around 11 pm, in an attempt to get them to leave.

Two dozen people were arrested during the protest — ten men, eight women and six minors (three boys and three girls), according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt, who released a statement early Thursday.

The arrests were on suspicion of misdemeanor offenses, including failure to disperse, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer, according to Wyatt.

Riot cops protecting alleged LAPD officer in #Anaheim pic.twitter.com/XRfESPuwER — Gabriel San Román (@gsanroman2) February 23, 2017

There were also reports of protestors gathering outside the officer’s home, as well as accounts of his windows being shattered, cars being damaged and a neighbor’s garage door being spray painted.

Protestors called for charges to be filed against the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ironically, while the investigation into the officer’s actions is still ongoing, two teenagers were arrested following the initial incident. According to Anaheim police, the 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of battery and making criminal threats, and a 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery.

The mother of the 13-year-old later spoke to KTLA, saying her son was released and she was told the DA’s office had rejected charges.

A spokeswoman for the DA’s office would not confirm if charges were rejected, saying the office could not comment on juvenile cases.