24 People Arrested As Over 300 Gather To Protest Shady Anaheim Police Officer
It’s getting ugly out there. We already told you about the off-duty Anaheim police officer caught on camera bullying a bunch of kids before firing a shot in their direction – but were you aware that over 300 people gathered to protest the officer’s actions Wednesday night?
According to Los Angeles Times reports the protests began in the same West Anaheim neighborhood where the off duty officer lives but soon spread to major streets. Those who gathered were heard chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “Whose streets? Our streets,” as they marched.
Anaheim police ordered the crowd at Euclid Street and Palais Road to disperse at around 10.pm. but approximately 100 people remained in the area. Police advanced toward the protestors around 11 pm, in an attempt to get them to leave.
Two dozen people were arrested during the protest — ten men, eight women and six minors (three boys and three girls), according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt, who released a statement early Thursday.
The arrests were on suspicion of misdemeanor offenses, including failure to disperse, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer, according to Wyatt.
There were also reports of protestors gathering outside the officer’s home, as well as accounts of his windows being shattered, cars being damaged and a neighbor’s garage door being spray painted.
Protestors called for charges to be filed against the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
I watched the video multiple times. At no time was there any justification for the police officer to fire into a group of unarmed children. He is not hero. That "cop" is a fuckin' coward. He dragged the child onto his property forcefully to be able to pull his gun. The family should sue. The pathetic excuse for a "cop" belongs on a rubber gun squad. Even the typical rule of law crowd isn't rushing to make excuses for the cop. That says a lot. The cops life was never in danger, and he discharged a weapon, into a crowd of little kids. Only a Waffen SS emulating statist could possibly be an apologist for this sort of behavior. Please check @undocumedia for the video. At this point I just feel like they are just trying to push the people until we break and react. They want that to justify what they want to push through. We have to fight on multiple levels. Protests are happening tonight in #anaheim and I'm hearing that there will be a #lawsuit If this was your child what would you do? And before some moron TRIES to tell me "my child would never" shut your bitch ass up. What if your child saw this man Screaming at a little girl to get off her property and allegedly called her a "cunt" which he denied but many witnesses agreed to. So your little 13yr old kid who was manhandled told him to watch his mouth, the man who didn't identify himself as a cop then grabbed him. He said he would sue him. The looney tune cop claims he said he would shoot him. Then after struggling with him and yanking him over bushes he pulled his gun and fired a shot into a group of children. #policebrutality My prayers are with this family. My support is available. Protect your children!!! Smh
Ironically, while the investigation into the officer’s actions is still ongoing, two teenagers were arrested following the initial incident. According to Anaheim police, the 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of battery and making criminal threats, and a 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery.
The mother of the 13-year-old later spoke to KTLA, saying her son was released and she was told the DA’s office had rejected charges.
A spokeswoman for the DA’s office would not confirm if charges were rejected, saying the office could not comment on juvenile cases.