Punchable Alt-Right White Supremacist D-Bag Richard Spencer Kicked Out Of CPAC

Punched Nazi Richard Spencer Kicked Out Of CPAC

The DailyBeast is reporting that America’s favorite face-punched Nazi d!¢khead, Richard Spencer, was unceremoniously kicked out of the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) today.

It was reported that Spencer was spewing his hate of everything that isn’t white and heterosexual in the lobby of the event for about 45 minutes before Republicans had him stripped of his conference credentials and escorted him from the premises.

Shortly before he was removed, the American Conservative Union’s Dan Schneider gave a speech in the ballroom specifically condemning the alt-right as a “left-wing, fascist” collective. ACU officials tell The Daily Beast that they had Spencer escorted out as soon as they heard he had crashed the conference. Additionally, a CPAC spokesperson told NBC News that they gave Spencer the boot because they find his views “repugnant.”

Now, before you get to clappin’ ya hands and giving out “atta boys” to the Repubes, we sure there are a LOT of them who don’t find Dick Spencer to be so “repugnant”. It’s just as likely that Dan Schneider understands that it’s not a good look to have a guy like Dick talkin’ crazy on their behalf.

Wish they would strip Trump of his credentials and escort him out the building…

Image via YouTube