Congratulations! Ron & Shamari DeVoe Are Expecting A New Edition

Congratulations!

Ron And Shamari DeVoe Are Expecting A Baby

Love is in full bloom for a celebrity couple and they’re publicly sharing their sweet black love with a baby announcement.

A New Edition singer and his songstress wife are announcing that they’re expecting. Ron DeVoe and his wife Shamari of Blaque fame, have been married since 2006…

and now they’re excited to announce that they’re having their first child. The super cute couple took to Instagram to share the news on Shamari’s 37th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to Me! God has blessed me tremendously and for that I am truly grateful,” wrote the singer.

This sweet couple is now being showered with praise on Instagram from fans happy to see their love story come full circle.

This is clearly Ron DeVoe’s year, first the successful New Edition biopic and now this.

What do YOU think about Shamari and Ron DeVoe expecting a baby???

Instagram