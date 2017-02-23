Are You Mad, Bruv? Tyga Wants To Go To London But London Doesn’t Want Him, It’s Hilarious

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12

Valentine's Day Kylie Jenner and Tyga go to Empire State Building in New York. SplashNews

Tyga Tweets About Traveling To London And London Vehemently Rejects Him

All Tyga wants to do is take a merry lil’ trip ‘cross the pond. Thing is, Tyga is wack, innit?

The folks in the U.K. aren’t particularly fond of Kylie’s man’s music and they let him know their feelings in no uncertain terms.

Yeah, that way.

Flip the page to have more laughs at T-Raww’s expense.

Image via Splash

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Elsewhere In The World, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus