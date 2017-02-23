Are You Mad, Bruv? Tyga Wants To Go To London But London Doesn’t Want Him, It’s Hilarious
- By Bossip Staff
Tyga Tweets About Traveling To London And London Vehemently Rejects Him
All Tyga wants to do is take a merry lil’ trip ‘cross the pond. Thing is, Tyga is wack, innit?
The folks in the U.K. aren’t particularly fond of Kylie’s man’s music and they let him know their feelings in no uncertain terms.
Yeah, that way.
Flip the page to have more laughs at T-Raww’s expense.
