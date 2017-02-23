WELP! Beyoncé & Blueprint 1 And 2 Will NOT Perform At Coachella

Sorry BeyHive!

Beyoncé Will Not Perform At Coachella

It’s a wrap for Beyoncé stans who were hoping to see King Bey at Coachella. After emptying their pockets for the California music festival, fans will be disheartened to hear that Beyoncé has officially pulled out of her performance under doctor’s orders.

Instead, according to E! Online, she’ll return in 2018 after the birth of her twins.

A source had told E! News earlier this month that the singer planned on going ahead with her set as scheduled but that her health will come first and her participated would depend on how she feels and the doctors’ orders at that time.

So far there’s no word on who will replace Beyoncé during the concert, but Kendrick Lamar and RadioHead are still scheduled to perform.

It was previously reported that Bey, who’s rumored to be in her second trimester, would be bringing out very, very, VERY special guests with her to help bolster her show.

It was rumored that the likes of Jay Z, Rihanna and J.Cole would be brought along for the Coachella ride—but that’s now clearly out of the question.

No word yet on what Coachella organizers plan to do about possible refunds.

What do YOU think about Baddie Bey pulling out of Coachella???