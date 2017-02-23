Crab-Snatching QB Jameis Winston Is Getting Dragged For Saying This To A Group Of Young Girls

- By Bossip Staff
Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Said Something Dumb

Jameis Winston isn’t the best public speaker. Or private speaker for that matter. So when he was asked to speak to a group of kids about his life and ended up saying something really backwards and dumb:

Jameis Winston

This is not a good look for someone who, if you recall, was also accused of rape at one point. So it’s definitely a bad decision. Jameis tried to apologize and correct his mistake here:

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-3-55-23-pm

But it didn’t go well. The dragging still commenced. Whoosh.

Jameis Winston

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-4-09-14-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-4-08-52-pm

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-4-08-38-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-4-01-22-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-4-01-03-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-4-00-47-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-3-59-27-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-3-55-38-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-3-50-21-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-3-49-55-pm

    Jameis Winston

    screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-3-49-20-pm

