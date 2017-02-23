Crab-Snatching QB Jameis Winston Is Getting Dragged For Saying This To A Group Of Young Girls
- By Bossip Staff
Jameis Winston Said Something Dumb
Jameis Winston isn’t the best public speaker. Or private speaker for that matter. So when he was asked to speak to a group of kids about his life and ended up saying something really backwards and dumb:
This is not a good look for someone who, if you recall, was also accused of rape at one point. So it’s definitely a bad decision. Jameis tried to apologize and correct his mistake here:
But it didn’t go well. The dragging still commenced. Whoosh.