L.A. Hair Sneak Peek: Kim Styles Kali Hawk’s Photoshoot And Is Forced To Call In “Go-Shady” [VIDEO]

Season 5 Episode 8: HAIR DU SOLEIL – Airing Thursday, February 23 at 9PM ET/PT

The Kimble Studio is doing a hair opera! The Hair Majesty plans to take the live musical production around the world, showcasing the history of hair. With not enough money and very little time, Kim needs someone to invest in the show fast before her sister and manager, Leah, graduates and leaves the family business for good. But when Kim puts Leah in the director’s chair and takes over the creative vision, Leah is pushed over the edge. Meanwhile, Stacey shapes up Anthony Anderson for the movie premiere of Barbershop and Kim styles actress Kali Hawk on a photoshoot for her hair and accessory line. Back at the salon, the stylists design wigs for the hair opera, but when they don’t do their research, it’s time to call in some backup. Desperate times calls for desperate measures, forcing Kim to do the unthinkable- hire Gocha! But when Go-Shady enters and takes over the salon, chaos erupts. Disaster strikes when business and family collide, leaving Leah to clean up the mess! When it’s time to open the curtains for the hair opera, will it be lights, camera, disaster?