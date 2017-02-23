Janelle Monae Celebrates Her ‘Los Angeles Confidential’ Magazine Cover

Someone we actually like…

Janelle Monae Covers ‘Los Angeles Confidential’

One of our favorites is celebrating making the cover of a magazine. “Hidden Figures/Moonlight” bae Janelle Monae was chosen to cover ‘LA Confidential’s‘ latest issue.

The award-winning actress and singer/songwriter told the publication that she got her role in “Moonlight” after missing out on a role in “Star Trek.”

“I don’t know if a lot of people know this,” she told Los Angeles Confidential. “but I auditioned for Star Trek prior to Moonlight. The casting director saw my tape and told [Moonlight director] Barry Jenkins about me. I didn’t get the part in Star Trek, but that’s why Barry reached out to me. And the rest is history.”

She also spoke on the importance of taking on roles of characters considered “outcasts.”

“I love telling these sorts of stories that give voice to those who are oftentimes uncelebrated, to those who don’t feel like they have a voice in America,” says Monáe of the characters central to both films—Moonlight’s Chiron, whom Monáe’s Teresa supports as a mother figure, and Hidden Figures’ Katherine Johnson, played by Taraji P. Henson; Octavia Spencer’s Dorothy Vaughn; and the high-voltage Mary Jackson, Monáe’s first starring film role. “These are characters who are considered to be outcast in society because of their sexual identity, gender, or race,” she says. “I think that these two movies have opened up a new door to the possibilities of telling more unique stories.”

Most recently Janelle celebrated her cover with CÎROC Vodka who partnered with Los Angeles Confidential to roll out the red carpet for her.

Janelle was spotted at Palihouse West Hollywood for the celebration toasting with CÎROC French 75, an official cocktail of the 2017 Governor’s Ball.

Don’t you just love her????

