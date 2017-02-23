Well, Actually: Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Is Lying And She’s Not The Only Woman He’s Mistreated

Keke Palmer addressed the Trey Songz situation for what she says is the last time, telling hosts of WGCI Chicago’s Morning Takeover that the Virginia singer was lying when he gave his version of events to the Breakfast Club earlier this month.

#KekePalmer clears up the rumors for the last time on The Chicago Morning Takeover with @santillian @kendragmedia @leonrogers after #TreySongz comments on the @breakfastclubam. Watch the full interview at WGCI.com A post shared by WGCI Chicago (@wgci) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Do you think that Keke should have left the situation alone being that she said she was over it? Or do you think she was right to respond since Trey had such a large platform when he called her a liar? Who do you believe?

Also Keke mentions other women reaching out to her saying he treated them inappropriately as well — do you think Trey may have a larger issue on his hands? As for their friendship, do you believe it was salvageable before he did the “Breakfast Club” interview or was it already a wrap?

The situation seems so hard to judge without actually being there

WENN